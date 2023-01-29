Charges laid in connection to large youth fight in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports three youths have been charged in connection to a large fight on Friday in the area of a Kitchener high school.

On Sunday, police said three youths were charged with assault causing bodily harm, and one of the youths was faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The charges stem from a call to police on Friday around 11:55 a.m. for reports of a large fight in the Weber Street East and Jackson Avenue area.

Police said one male youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.