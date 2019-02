CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after a dump truck collided with a hydro pole and left over a thousand Kitchener residents without power.

The power outage originated on Shirley Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. K-W Hydro says 1,300 customers were affected in the Lackner Boulevard and Victoria Street North area.

Power was restored a few hours later.

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 44-year-old man from Kitchener with careless driving.