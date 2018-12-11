

A Cambridge woman, 29, has been charged after a collision involving a police cruiser and another vehicle.

On Nov. 28 at around 4:20 p.m., there was a crash at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North in Cambridge.

According to police, a marked cruiser was responding with its lights and sirens on.

It stopped at a red light, then proceeded through the intersection.

Another vehicle was travelling on Hespeler Road. She entered the intersection and struck the cruiser.

No one was injured, but both vehicles were severely damaged.

On Dec. 6, the woman was charged with careless driving and failing to stop on right for emergency vehicles.