    • Charges anticipated after Waterloo crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    A motorcycle and Ford pickup truck were involved in a collision on Wednesday night in Waterloo, police say.

    Around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to Regina Street North near Columbia Street West.

    The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Woolwich Township woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old woman from Cambridge, was not hurt.

    Regina Street North was closed for several hours while police investigated.

    Police say charges are anticipated.

