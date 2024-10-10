Charges anticipated after Waterloo crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
A motorcycle and Ford pickup truck were involved in a collision on Wednesday night in Waterloo, police say.
Around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to Regina Street North near Columbia Street West.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Woolwich Township woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old woman from Cambridge, was not hurt.
Regina Street North was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Police say charges are anticipated.
