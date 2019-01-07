Beginning Monday, Go Train will be extending some trips on their Kitchener line in order to provide more morning and evening service between Kitchener and Georgetown.

This will also provide more morning trips out of Mount Pleasant and Brampton and another afternoon option for those travelling to Bloor, Weston, Etobicoke and Malton GO stations.

Going forward, there will be time changes on some morning and afternoon trips including early departures.

These changes will also affect some connecting bus trips.