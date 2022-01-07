Changes coming to GO Transit Kitchener line

KITCHENER -

Commuters can expect longer wait times as GO Transit reduces train service on the Kitchener line due to COVID-19 staff shortages.

The new schedule goes into effect on Jan. 10 and will impact morning and afternoon express trips as well as several other train and bus routes.

GO Transit listed the schedule changes on its website:

During the morning and afternoon rush hours, express trips will be converted to serve all stops along the line, trains will run every 30 to 45 minutes between Georgetown GO and Union Station, and approximately every hour between Kitchener GO and Union Station

The 5:20 a.m. eastbound trip from London VIA will depart 7 minutes later, at 5:27 a.m., and make all stops to Union Station, arriving at 9:28 a.m. The 4:19 p.m. trip from Union Station to London VIA will depart 15 minutes later, at 4:34 p.m. and make all stops to London, arriving at 8:39 p.m.

During the midday and evening, trains will run every hour between Union Station and Mount Pleasant GO. GO Bus service will be adjusted to connect with the changing Kitchener line trains.

The 10:34 p.m. train from Union Station to Guelph GO will be cancelled. The last westbound train of the evening will depart at 9:34 p.m., making all stops to Kitchener GO

GO Transit said the changes are temporary and they will continue to monitor the situation as well as provide as much notice as possible if additional changes occur.

More information can be found on the GO Transit website.