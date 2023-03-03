CFL hopefuls leave it all on the field at UW combine
With their eyes on the prize, the top collegiate football players in the country are hoping to run, jump and juke their way into the Canadian Football league (CFL).
On Friday, more than 70 footballers from across Canada and the United States came to the University of Waterloo for the invitational.
“This is where they can show how far they can jump, how high they can jump, the agility and quickness that they have,” Greg Dick, CFL chief football operations officer said.
Performing various drills from shuttle to broad jump and the all-important 40-yard dash, those trying out gave it their all hoping their name will be called at this year’s CFL draft.
“Very athletic. Guys are still running 4.540s, they’re benching 25 [reps] on the bench press for strength, and I’m sure guys are jumping over nine feet,” Dick said.
Anthony Federico, who was drafted 17th overall in the 2022 CFL draft, said as players, this is the job interview.
“When you see a guy run a 4.4, that’s something special. Your normal human cannot do that.”
Currently the Ottawa Redblacks hold the first overall pick in the entry draft.
Whoever they take with that pick could very well depend on what happens here today.
“Guys will either rise on the draft boards, or they’ll go down,” Dick said.
Fullback Taylor Stalkie has caught the eye of a number of scouts ahead of this year’s draft.
Playing five seasons for Wilfrid Laurier, Stalkie said his strength and pass-blocking separate him from the rest.
“A team that drafts me is just gonna get a guy that is just gonna go as hard as he can and just do whatever he can to help the team,” Stalkie said.
Adding: “It’s been a dream since I was about 12 years old. To be here and now it all comes down to one day. It’s pretty surreal.”
After Friday’s testing, the top prospects will be invited to the CFL’s national combine in Edmonton at the end of the month, with the CFL draft set for May 2.
