    • Centreville businesses concerned with safety following shooting

    Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting on Saturday in a parking lot at Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.

    Many businesses CTV spoke to in the area on Monday declined to comment on camera but shared concerns with the number of violent incidents in the Centreville community.

    "There is always some commotion. Before there was also some shooting over at the Woodland Cemetery. There’s of course always something happening along Weber and Kinzie," Janice Nuque, a pharmacist at Whole Health Pharmacy on Weber, said.

    Haben Tesfay, owner of City Pizza, is also concerned.

    "There’s been a lot of shootings lately. Within a couple of years it’s been multiple," Tesfay said.

    MôR Elevated Dining & Lounge shared this statement with CTV News: “We were taken aback by the recent events at our venue. Last night, during a private event, an incident occurred in our parking lot after closing hours. After meticulously reviewing camera footage, we can confirm that the individuals involved were not associated with our venue or our guests. The incident, unfortunately, took place outside our premises and is unrelated to our patrons. We want to emphasize our commitment to providing a safe environment and pledge our full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.”

    CALLS FOR MORE POLICE IN NEIGHBOURHOOD

    Other businesses in the area say they would like to see more a police presence in the community.

    "We're also being targeted by different people. Definitely it's something to be concerned about, particularity that area. So I’m hoping for more of a police presence," Nuque said.

    "I have two children, so it’s a little bit concerning raising my children. Me and my wife are thinking of moving somewhere else more safe. So I’m very disappointed," Tesfay said.

    "Hopefully it will get better."

    Waterloo regional police said whenever there is a violent crime in a community they do increase their presence, and plan to have an increased presence in the area.

    “So there will be an increased police presence in the Centreville area of Kitchener as the investigation is ongoing, as well as to provide a proactive police presence for residents and workers in the area,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said.

    Waterloo regional police would like to identify and speak with the person in these photos in connection to a Kitchener shooting. (Source: WRPS)

    Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they want to identify and speak to in connection to the shooting, warning residents not to approach the person.

    Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

