Guelph University researchers growing varieties of wheat more resistant to disease
A team of University of Guelph researchers is trying to make wheat more resistant to a potentially devastating disease.
The team is growing varieties of wheat at the Ontario Crops Research Centre that may be able to resist Fusarium Head Blight disease (FHB).
FHB is a serious fungal disease that can affect kernel development and even contaminate grain with a fungal toxin that can negatively impact livestock feed, baking and milling quality, biofuel production and malting and brewing qualities.
"If the fungus pathogen gets into the crop, then it basically damages the grain and produces mycotoxins that's harmful to both livestock and humans. And since most of the wheat is going either for flour, production or feed, we need to keep that mycotoxin out of the grain,” Helen Booker, Associate Professor in the Department of Plant Agriculture at the University of Guelph said.
Booker said the kind of higher temperatures and heavier rainfall seen in Southern Ontario are ideal conditions for the disease. She's been cross breeding different varieties of wheat, spraying them with the spores of the disease and testing, to try to create something more resilient that also provides a good yield.
“It's highly unlikely that there would be something that was completely resistant. It's a trait that's quantitative in nature. You don't get complete resistance or a complete susceptibility. You have something in between,” Booker said.
Booker's work has led to three varieties of Canada Eastern Soft Red Winter Wheat: OAC Constellation, OAC Moon and OAC Virgo, now available on the market. However, they're trying to grow something even more resilient.
“They're not any worse than the susceptible, moderately susceptible check. So that basically is a minimum standard, but we need to make further improvements and that's why we're still out here,” Booker said.
The researchers also breed for resistance to other foliar diseases and are always working to create stronger varieties.
In order to help farmers identify a problem, Riley McConachie, a master’s student at the University of Guelph, is working to create an app that uses images of the wheat, either taken on the ground or from a drone. Artificial intelligence is used to detect the disease in the crop.
“You take a picture with your phone from overhead, and the model will find every wheat head within the image,” McConachie said.
The detection app is not currently available to the public, but researchers hope to have it available soon.
“Next step for us is to be deploying our work in the field for producers to use so they can evaluate their fields so that they can minimize the impact of the disease once it's present,” McConachie said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
A photographer snorkeled for hours to take this picture
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Tobacco giants would pay out $32.5 billion to provinces, smokers in proposed deal
Three tobacco giants are proposing to pay close to $25 billion to provinces and territories and more than $4 billion to some 100,000 Quebec smokers and their loved ones as part of a corporate restructuring process triggered by a long-running legal battle.
More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other, Marie-Claude Bibeau, doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
Former members of One Direction say they're 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death
The former members of English boy band One Direction reacted publicly to the sudden death of their bandmate, Liam Payne, for the first time on Thursday, saying in a joint statement that they're 'completely devastated.'
Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza
Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel's most wanted man.
Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Thursday against an Indian government employee in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.