Concerned Guelph residents question map showing encampment restrictions

Some Guelph residents are raising concerns about the city’s Public Space Use Bylaw map showing where encampments can – and can’t be set up – in public spaces.

The new rules went into effect on Oct. 1 and are meant to address the growing number of encampments in the city.

The bylaw was approved after months of debate at city council meetings.

Neighbour reaction

The backyard of Kevin Kurp’s home backs onto Waverley Drive Park, which has a splash pad, a playground and is also steps away from Waverley Drive Public School.

The splash pad at Waverley Drive Park, with Waverley Drive Public School in the background, on Oct. 17, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

According to the city’s new rules, part of that park space could be used for encampments. Their online map shows pink areas that are restricted and purple areas that have no restrictions.

Kurp said it’s a problem because the pink areas include the pathway where kids walk home from school.

Part of the City of Guelph's map showing where encampments are allowed.

“The back two [exits] cut right through the park and the park is where they want to have the homeless encampment. That's, to me, that's a safety issue,” Kurp said. “It needs to be fixed or corrected, changed or whatever.”

The City of Guelph said the map is just a visual tool for the public.

“I think the main thing that we want to emphasize is that, prior to Oct. 1st, there were no restrictions of any kind because we didn't have this bylaw,” said Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy CAO of public services. “It isn't that this bylaw is now allowing more encampments that weren't previously allowed. This bylaw is about helping provide that balance.”

Tammi Kizoff-Duncan, whose child goes to Waverly Drive Public School, is also opposed to the plan.

“The homeless encampment is here and here,” she said pointing to the allowable areas. “You've got a clear pathway. Don't worry about it. You're just walk through God knows how many tents to get your kindergartner, who is four, to school. It's absurd.”

She also lives nearby Skov Park, which is often used for sports.

Kizoff-Duncan said it will be hard for kids who play there.

On the map, Skov Park is filled with restricted, non-restricted and time-restricted areas.

“It's like, okay, you have a peewee baseball team out there. What are the coaches supposed to do? Put their kids between tents while they're playing baseball?” Kizoff-Duncan asked.

The city said just because some public areas have restrictions doesn’t necessarily mean there will be an encampment there.

“We have not seen any encampments in those locations prior to Oct. 1 and we certainly don't expect to see that changing in the coming days,” Clack-Bush said.

Residents with concerns are encouraged to call bylaw. The city said staff will address those issues on a case-by-case basis.

Skov Park in Guelph, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

School board responds

Some neighbours may be concerned, but not the Upper Grand District School Board.

“At this time, we have had no issues reported about encampments bordering schools, and there have been no disruptions to school operations as a result of this bylaw,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News.

Should any concerns arise in the future, the board added, they’ll work closely with the city to address them promptly while keeping the community informed.