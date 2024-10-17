KITCHENER
    • Tallest tower in Stratford approved, Krug site redevelopment going forward

    Former Krug factory in Stratford on May 28, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) Former Krug factory in Stratford on May 28, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
    What will become the tallest residential building in Stratford has been approved by city council.

    Council gave the project the green light on Tuesday.

    The development spearheaded by BMI will include the redevelopment of the former Krug furniture factory.

    The 7.2 acre property will also include several newly constructed buildings including a 10-storey tower.

    The original proposal called for an 11-storey building and a total of 382 units.

    After a public meeting and suggestions from city council, the developer came back with the plan for a slightly reduced tower and a total of 361 units.

    The developer has also promised 10 per cent of the units to be affordable.

    For some on council the promise of affordable units was a major selling point.

    “A number that I would see fairly frequently is 5 per cent so I feel like a 10 per cent is offering sometimes double as to what I'm normally seeing,” said Councillor Lesley Biehn.

    The project has received criticism from the public over the number of units and the height of the building. Biehn says it’s smart policy to build within the city.

    “We're having a higher density inside the city limits so we don't have to build new housing on farmland,” said Biehn.

    Stratford Mayor Martin Ritsma also voted in favour of the project. He said the city needs to provide more housing options.

    “To the young families that are starting out, that are looking for, maybe not the forever home, but their starting home,” said Ritsma.

    Cleanup of the site is already underway.

