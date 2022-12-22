Cemetery space is running out in Kitchener. Here's what that means for families who want a spot

Cemeteries in Kitchener are nearly at capacity, making difficult discussions about preparing for death and what comes after especially important, particularly for those who have specific ideas about their memorial and burial.

The City of Kitchener owns and operates six cemeteries and most are nearly full, limiting options.

“At our Woodland Cemetery, we are only estimating that we have space for two to three years,” said Kitchener cemeteries manager Trisha Bradshaw.

Meanwhile at the Williamsburg Cemetery on Fischer Hallman Road, which opened in 1995, families have choices – from burial, to a garden for cremated remains, to columbariums (structures were urns can be interred).

It’s believed there are about 15 to 20 years of space left at the Williamsburg Cemetery, especially as more people are choosing cremation.

“We're seeing about a 65 per cent cremation rate across Canada and also here in Ontario,” Bradshaw explained.

The increase opens up more options, which many families are looking for.

“They want something that really pays tribute to their loved one, so they're looking for more and more creative options,” Bradshaw said.

Cremated remains can be distributed on private property, for instance a family cottage, or kept at home.

Still, the city estimates about 60 per cent of families in the region are choosing the more traditional option of an in-ground burial. Some opt for a family plot which allows for the interment for two cremated remains on top of a casket.

With cemetery space filling up, the City of Kitchener has hired a consultant to evaluate what will be needed in the next 25 years.

For now, the message to people who want a place in a particular Kitchener cemetery is to look into the options sooner rather than later.

Funeral directors are also encouraging people to decide what they want ahead of time.

“Families are really seeing the benefit of pre-planning in advance,” said Pamela Gerber, southwestern Ontario general manager for Dignity Funeral Homes. “We really encourage it here because families are able to make decisions without the same stress.”

Gerber says funerals can be pre-planned years in advance, with the promise of no additional costs when the time comes.

Like burials, the trend toward more personal options also applies to funerals.

“We've had things like a food truck come in at the location because that's the family's favourite thing to do,” Gerber explained. “Questions, ‘can we do this?’ Or ‘can we not do that?’ Pretty much if it's legal, we'll make it happen.”

The options make the celebration of a persons life that much more meaningful, as their loved ones say goodbye.