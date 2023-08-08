Celebrated Canadian cookbook author Rose Murray dies

Canadian culinary enthusiasts are remembering the life of Rose Murray.

Murray spent over 30 years writing for numerous magazines and newspapers and appeared on television shows across Canada, including CTV News Kitchener at noon.

She authored eleven cookbooks and contributed to dozens more.

"So many people have one of her cookbooks – if not more [than one]– I myself have many copies and they’re cookbooks that are meant to be used," fellow cookbook author Emily Richards said. "I think that’s something that has always followed Rose and will continue to follow. That’s kind of her legacy that people can open up those cookbooks and use the recipes without fear, they know that they’re going to work."

Murray was also a recipient of Taste Canada’s hall of fame award for the lifetime achievement in Canadian culinary writing.