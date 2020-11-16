KITCHENER -- Regional police say some cattle are dead following an overnight fire at a farm in Woolwich Township on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the structure on Middlebrook Road around 1:30 a.m.

As firefighters got the flames under control, police officers closed off Middlebrook Road at 8 Line and at Balsam Grove Road.

No injuries to people were reported as a result of the fire, and the road closures have since reopened.

Police say the local fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.