

CTV Kitchener





The Education and Accountability Office, or EQAO, published its test results from the 2017 and 2018 school year.

In grades three and six, students are tested to determine their reading, writing and math abilities as compared to the provincial standard.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board met or exceeded provincial averages except for reading levels in grade six.

That category was 81 per cent of students at the provincial average, one per cent lower than provincial percentage of 82.

The Waterloo Region District School Board, on the other hand, lagged behind in all six categories compared to the national average.

Only 65 per cent of students were at or above the provincial standard, compared to the provincial average of 72 per cent.

Despite lagging, the results are improved year-over-year since 2015.