A fire in downtown Guelph on Thursday put the lives of a woman and a cat at risk.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Quebec Street near Baker Street at around 4:45 p.m.

Firefighters on scene say that they a cat was revived by firefighters on scene. A female was also treated for smoke inhalation, though it’s not clear whether or not she went to hospital.

At least two tankers could be seen blocking the street while crews responded.

A number of firefighters could be seen using a short ladder to gain access to the second floor.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire or how much damage was caused.

Officials are still investigating.