Carbon monoxide incident draws emergency response to Kitchener neighbourhood

Emergency crews responded to a Kitchener home Tuesday morning for what police are calling “an incident involving carbon monoxide.”

A police spokesperson told CTV News they could not confirm if anyone was hurt, but neighbours say they saw several people being rushed out of the home on stretchers around 7:30 a.m.

Video shot by a neighbour shows at least three ambulances and multiple fire trucks in front of the home on Activa Avenue near Periwinkle Street.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.