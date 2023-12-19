KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Carbon monoxide incident draws emergency response to Kitchener neighbourhood

    Paramedics are seen outside a home on Activa Avenue in Kitchener on Dec. 19, 2023. (Submitted) Paramedics are seen outside a home on Activa Avenue in Kitchener on Dec. 19, 2023. (Submitted)

    Emergency crews responded to a Kitchener home Tuesday morning for what police are calling “an incident involving carbon monoxide.”

    A police spokesperson told CTV News they could not confirm if anyone was hurt, but neighbours say they saw several people being rushed out of the home on stretchers around 7:30 a.m.

    Video shot by a neighbour shows at least three ambulances and multiple fire trucks in front of the home on Activa Avenue near Periwinkle Street.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News