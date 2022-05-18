Car nearly crashes into Waterloo condo, charges laid

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at Park Street and Allen Street in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the collision around 2:50 p.m., Waterloo regional police said in an email.

A dark car at the scene could been seen with heavy damage to its front end, after leaving the roadway and nearly smashing into the lobby of a nearby condo.

Police said one of the drivers was heading east on Allen when they failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another driver heading south on Park.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

On Thursday, police confirmed a 30-year-old woman has been charged with disobeying a stop sign.