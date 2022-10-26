Car ignites on Highway 401 after hitting debris

A piece of debris along the 401 and Cedar Creek near Cambridge resulted in a vehicle fire, according to the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division.

On Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m., the OPP division posted a video on Twitter showing a car hitting debris. The video cut to photos of a vehicle which had sustained heavy damage from a fire.

“You can see some debris in the left lane, this vehicle drives over it, and instantly has a fuel leak. That resulted in the vehicle being completely consumed by fire,” the unidentified speaker in the OPP video said.

The video shows a photo of a car which appears to have all its windows broken, at least one missing tire, and scorch marks along the trunk and roof.

According to the video, everyone in the car was able to escape the vehicle without injuries.

“That’s how quickly you can go from a good day to a really bad one,” the video concludes.