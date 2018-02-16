Featured
Car hits hydro pole; 1 man hurt
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 11:52AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 16, 2018 2:33PM EST
One man was taken to hospital Friday morning after driving into a hydro pole in Kitchener’s south end.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Strasburg Road and McIntyre Drive around 8:45 a.m.
The car was being driven by a 24-year-old man. He was seriously hurt, although police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Strasburg was closed in the area until late Friday morning.