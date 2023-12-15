KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Car drives into Waterloo home

    Car hits a Waterloo home. (Submitted: William Martin) Car hits a Waterloo home. (Submitted: William Martin)

    A vehicle struck a home in Waterloo on Friday.

    Waterloo regional police said they were called to Dorset Street, at Young Street, shortly before the noon hour.

    The front-end of the car was crushed and one of the home’s basement windows was damaged.

    Police warned drivers of delays in the area.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News