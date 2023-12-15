Car drives into Waterloo home
A vehicle struck a home in Waterloo on Friday.
Waterloo regional police said they were called to Dorset Street, at Young Street, shortly before the noon hour.
The front-end of the car was crushed and one of the home’s basement windows was damaged.
Police warned drivers of delays in the area.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Another beluga dies at Marineland in 15th whale death in recent years
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
Declared missing as a child, British teenager lives off-grid for 6 years, then pops up in France
British and French authorities confirmed on Friday that the teenager found this week was a boy who vanished at age 11, when his mother and grandfather took him on what was meant to be a two-week family holiday in Spain.
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
Small Ontario town to sell off plots of land for just $10
A small town in northern Ontario will offer up plots of land for just $10 in the new year to keep the dream of homeownership alive.
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
London
-
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
-
Canada Soccer honours Jessie Fleming, Stephen Eustaquio as players of the year
Jessie Fleming of London, Ont. and Stephen Eustaquio, two key cogs in the Canadian midfield, have been named Canada Soccer Players of the Year.
-
London Police Service: Local 9-1-1 system 'at the brink of failure'
The alarm is being sounded about the state of local 9-1-1 service.
Windsor
-
'My whole life just stopped': Victim impact statements, sentencing for Windsor murder
The Brampton man convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2018 shooting death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student and injury of his girlfriend has been given a life sentence and concurrent eight year sentence.
-
Blenheim District High School mourns death of student after crash
Blenheim District High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor man worries for father stuck in Gaza
A Windsor family is worried about their elderly patriarch, stranded in Gaza as war wages on – and says they feel abandoned by the Canadian rep.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred late Thursday night in Orillia.
-
Caledon OPP investigating crash that has left driver with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Caledon Friday morning has left one driver with serious and life-threatening injuries.
-
Young Midland driver charged with stunt driving
A 17-year-old driver from Midland has been charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit.
Northern Ontario
-
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
-
Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417 Friday morning
Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.
Toronto
-
Rent in Toronto is on the decline for the 2nd month in a row: report
The average price of rent in Toronto has declined for the second month in a row, according to a monthly report by Rentals.ca.
-
Fake toonie investigation leads to $100K fine for Ontario man
An Ontario man has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to the possession and use of thousands of fake toonies circulated in the Canadian banking system.
-
Ontario builders slam Doug Ford’s 'political football' housing plan
Ontario builders and developers say the Doug Ford government has “overcorrected” when it comes to their housing plan, which they argue amounts to “political football.”
Montreal
-
-
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Atlantic
-
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
-
'It's Mother Nature': Unseasonably warm weather delays opening for Manitoba ski hills
What does a ski hill do when there is no snow? They make their own. But this year Mother Nature has not been cooperating.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Police looking for convicted sex offender James Alexander Parent
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted on an Alberta-wide warrant.
Edmonton
-
-
2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville
An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.
-
Gay Ugandan in Edmonton faces deportation, fears jail or death over anti-LGBTQ law
A man in Edmonton is making a last-ditch legal bid to avoid a Monday deportation flight back to Uganda, where he fears he may be imprisoned, harmed or even killed for being gay.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices drop to new low for 2023
Drivers in Vancouver woke up to the lowest gas prices so far in 2023 on Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar strike at impasse, company says as it pauses negotiations
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company's latest offer.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed