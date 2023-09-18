Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg

Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.

Police say they were called to the collision Monday around 9:45 a.m. Pet Valu says the crash caused about $5,000 in damage to products inside the store. (Submitted)

Police have not said what caused the crash but no charges have been laid.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Pet Valu location reported around $5,000 damage to products and shelving inside the store.

Crews could be seen cleaning up the area on the afternoon of the crash. (CTV News/Terry Kelly(