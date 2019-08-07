

CTV Kitchener





Three children and a man are in hospital with serious injuries after a car and a horse and buggy collided near Woodstock.

Provincial police say it happened at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Zorra Township.

All four of the people who were hospitalized had been occupants of the buggy. Those people, aged three, six, nine and 40, are all in stable condition.

"It appears that the (vehicle) had rear-ended the buggy itself, and as a result of that collision, a small child was ejected from that buggy and has been rushed to hospital," says Const. Ed Sanchuk with the OPP.

Police also say the horse was taken to a local veterinarian and that it may have to be put down.

The driver of the other vehicle, an 84-year-old man, was not believed to be injured.

He's since been charged with careless driving.

Sanchuk asks motorists to drive carefully while on back roads and says that this crash "did not need to happen."

Road 92 was closed between the 15th and 19th lines and was scheduled to reopen at about 2:15 p.m.

Initial reports had indicated that the second vehicle involved was a pickup truck. It is now believed that the second vehicle was a minivan.