Cannabis stores offering delivery as emergency orders keep doors closed
Cannabis plants are seen at a facility in Sainte-Eustache, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CAMBRDIGE -- Some cannabis stores in Waterloo Region are offering delivery service to their customers as stores stay closed under the Ontario government’s emergency orders.
Tokyo Smoke in Cambridge announced Thursday that, when guests are completing their online order, they can choose either the pickup or delivery option.
The store says all products available in-store are also available for delivery.
They say as long as a customer orders before the specified cut-off time same-day delivery can be accommodated.
In Waterloo, Bud & Sally Cannabis Co. is also offering delivery.
On their website, they advertise same-day delivery by a certain cut-off time, as well as curbside pickup.
Kitchener’s cannabis store, Meta Cannabis Co., also announced last month that it was offering delivery to its customers.
The Ontario government announced it would extend its emergency orders, including keeping non-essential businesses closed.