Fergus man wants to open cannabis store in community to 'eliminate barriers to access'

A man in Fergus is hoping he can convince Centre Wellington councillors to opt in to legal cannabis retail shops.

John Mifsud presented the idea to the Committee of the Whole on Monday.

“It’s a matter of eliminating those barriers to access so our residents can get something that is legal and that should be here,” John Mifsud said.

Centre Wellington opted out of allowing legal cannabis stores when the option was first presented in 2018. Residents can still make their purchases online, but have to wait for delivery. They can also go to Guelph or Arthur to access storefronts.

“I think anything is better than driving 17 kilometres to Arthur or driving 20 kilometres to Guelph,” Mifsud said.

During the meeting, Jennifer Adams, the councillor for Ward 4 in Centre Wellington, raised concerns about cannabis ending up in the hands of youth.

“Is there anything else the township could do to research in terms of limiting that easy access out of the hands of youth,” Adams said in the meeting on Monday.

Mifsud presented his idea at the meeting with support from Diane Ballantyne, the councillor for Ward 6 in Wellington County. Ballantyne is also an educator, and said youth already find ways to get access to cannabis whether legal or not.

“We don’t want young people to have access to those things. However, this is a legal controlled substance. More than 400 municipalities in the province already have their shops open, and I think it's an equity access for the residents of Centre Wellington, to be able to have access,” Ballantyne said.

Initial consultation done in 2018 found 64.1 percent of residents in Centre Wellington supported cannabis stores in the township.

In order for Mifsud's idea to become a reality, at least one councillor will have to make a motion for a report to be done.

The next Commitee of the Whole meeting is set for Monday, March 13