    Centre Wellington delays cannabis stores decision

    The province has conditionally accepted four proposals to operate retail cannabis stores.

    Centre Wellington residents will have to wait to see if cannabis stores can open in the township.

    Council was faced with two decisions during a Tuesday night meeting: permanently permit the retail sale of cannabis, or continue with its ban.

    They chose to defer the decision and send it to the economic advisory committee for further deliberation.

    When marijuana was legalized in 2018, Centre Wellington council voted to opt out of allowing shops to open.

    Their decision to revisit the issue follows a recent survey that found almost 75 per cent of residents support cannabis shops.

