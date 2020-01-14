KITCHENER -- The Bank of Canada wants to put a new face on the five dollar bill and it needs Canadians' help to make the decision.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note.

Although he has graced the bill for almost half a century, Laurier is soon set to be replaced with another historic Canadian.

The public will soon have their say as to who they think is a worthy replacement.

"It's kind of a new and groundbreaking thing that they're doing a public consultation process about this. Let alone simply changing it to an iconic Canadian," said Steven Bell, President, Banknote Certification Service.

The selection process is similar to one that led to choosing civil rights activist Viola Desmond to be the new face of the ten dollar note.

"A lot of effort put into the Viola Desmond ten and there's no doubt going to be a lot of time and effort into the new five," said Bell.

Speaking with students at Wilfrid Laurier University on Monday, some of the iconic Canadians they want considered are Terry Fox, Gord Downie and Don Cherry.

Further details about how you can be involved in the selection process will come around the end of the month.