Canadian Opera Company may set up shop in Stratford
People mingle at the opening of the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Sunday, June 11, 2006. The venue plays host to the Canadian Opera Company. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:18AM EDT
The City of Stratford says the Canadian Opera Company has expressed an interest in coming to town – although, at least initially, it won’t be to perform.
The opera outfit, which is the largest in Canada, is searching for a facility to produce and store its production sets and costumes.
Stratford’s Grand Trunk site, a former locomotive repair shop, is being considered as one possible site for the facility.
According to a city press release, space would also be set aside for unspecified “potential future uses.”