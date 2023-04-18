Canadian-made zero emission car stops in Kitchener

The Project Arrow CUV at Communitech in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The Project Arrow CUV at Communitech in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver