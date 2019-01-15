

CTV Kitchener





A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say Christopher Macoon-Evans is serving a seven year, 10 month and 24 day sentence for manslaughter, robbery and disguise with intent.

He reportedly frequents Toronto and Montreal.

He is described as black, 22 years old, six feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police say he has black hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.