

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The idea of putting a supervised injection site in the Galt core is a non-starter, Cambridge’s mayor says.

“What we need to do is make it very clear to the public that from Cambridge’s point of view, we’re not supporting an SIS … in the downtown Galt core area,” he told CTV News.

“We’re not going to do that.”

Public health officials have recommended putting supervised injection sites in or around the Galt core and downtown Kitchener, as those areas report the highest volumes of opioid-related emergencies in the region.

Supervised injection sites have been touted as a way to help manage the ongoing opioid crisis. They provide clean needles and injection spaces for drug users, and can help connect users with social and medical services.

According to the province, communities which have implemented supervised injection sites have reported seeing fewer overdose deaths and more referrals to drug treatment programs.

Craig says he feels the effects of creating supervised injection sites on the rest of the community have been left out of the debate. He says he’s been hearing a lot of negative feedback to the idea of such a site from Cambridge residents.

“They want to feel safer in walking through their downtown,” he said.

If the region does go ahead with a safe injection site in Cambridge, Craig says, he would like to see it placed at Cambridge Memorial Hospital rather than in the Galt core.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says he’s also heard concerns about locating a site in central Kitchener.

He says he wants to see a balance struck between leveraging the “compassionate neighbourhoods” in that area and not putting the entire social services burden on one section of the city.

“I believe it’s important that we do have some sort of facility in place to support people,” he said.

Regional councillors voted Tuesday in favour of investigating supervised injection sites. A public meeting on the issue is expected to take place next month.

Public health officials believe there are approximately 4,000 people in Waterloo Region who take illegal drugs via injection.

A survey of 146 drug users found a strong majority saying they would consider using a supervised injection site.

With reporting by Daryl Morris