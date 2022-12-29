Cambridge woman, 2 men, arrested in connection to child pornography investigation

Three people have been arrested and four children rescued from sexual exploitation, following an investigation by the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Cybercrime - Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The investigation started in August after Waterloo regional police received a report from the National Child Exploitation Centre regarding an individual possessing and making child pornography available to others.

According to a news release, police completed a search warrant at a residence in Cambridge on Oct. 22. As a result, a 39-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested and charged with making child pornography, making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and two counts of making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

As a result of the arrest, investigators began an investigation into two men – one in Cambridge and the other in the United Kingdom.

On Oct. 14, the Bedfordshire Police in the United Kingdom arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with several offences including taking indecent photographs, distributing indecent images, sexual activity with a female and male child under the age of 13.

On Oct. 27, Waterloo regional police arrested and charged a 38-year-old Cambridge man with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, making child pornography available and three counts of making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

According to police, a total of four children were rescued from sexual exploitation in Waterloo region and the United Kingdom.

On Dec. 28, the same 39-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested and charged with more offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, distributing child pornography, making child pornography and parent or guardian procuring sexual activity.