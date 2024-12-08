Shoplifter accused of assaulting employee in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an employee while shoplifting at a Kitchener business.

    The incident happened Saturday, around 8 p.m., at an unnamed business near King Street West and Andrew Street.

    Police said the man fled prior to the arrival of officers.

    He was described as white, in his 30s, 6-feet-tall, and wearing all black except for a yellow backpack.

    Police did not say what, if anything, was taken from the business.

    The employee was not seriously injured.

    Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

