Shoplifter accused of assaulting employee in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an employee while shoplifting at a Kitchener business.

The incident happened Saturday, around 8 p.m., at an unnamed business near King Street West and Andrew Street.

Police said the man fled prior to the arrival of officers.

He was described as white, in his 30s, 6-feet-tall, and wearing all black except for a yellow backpack.

Police did not say what, if anything, was taken from the business.

The employee was not seriously injured.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.