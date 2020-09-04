KITCHENER -- An employee at the Toyota manufacturing plant in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was confirmed on Friday by a representative from the company.

They say public health informed them on Thursday night about the case. According to an email sent from the company, the team member had not been at the plant since Aug. 26 and there were no close contacts at the location.

Standard safety protocols continue to be in place, according to officials.

This case comes following another one at the Cambridge plant back in mid-March.

Toyota later announced they would be extending its North American plant shutdown.

In May, the Cambridge plant unveiled new safety measures ahead of their reopening.

An employee who works at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada plant in Woodstock also tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.