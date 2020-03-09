KITCHENER -- Centennial Public School in Cambridge closed its doors Monday after the building began experiencing water issues.

They say the school had no water flow for sinks, toilets and drinking water.

The Waterloo Region District School Board asked parents to pick up their children by 2 p.m.

Any children who were not picked up were taken by teachers to Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.

Students who normally take a school bus would be picked up at Jacob Hespeler at 3 p.m.

All extended day programs at Centennial were also cancelled.

The school board says they’ll decide Monday night whether Centennial will reopen on Tuesday.

Information will be available on their website.

The cause of the water shortage has not been released.