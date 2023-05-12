Cambridge roads closing as patio season returns

With the summer-like weather returning, the City of Cambridge is once again gearing up for patio season, which means some road closures are set to take effect.

The city, in partnership with BIAs, will close a street in two of its core areas – Galt and Hespeler Village.

The city said this is to create safe, pedestrian-friendly spaces that all community members can enjoy.

The following streets will be closed to vehicles:

Main Street between Ainslie Street and Water Street in Galt from May 19 to Oct. 9

Queen Street East from Guelph Avenue to Tannery Street in Hespeler Village on weekends only from June 2 to Oct 1. Closures will begin each Friday at 4 p.m. and end on Sunday at 9 p.m.

The seasonal road closure program was first introduced in 2020.

The city said in fall of 2022 it sought public feedback on the program and received an overwhelmingly positive response in favour of continuing them. Going forward, council approved funds to support the seasonal road closures each year as budget permits.