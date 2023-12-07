Cambridge puppies train to become certified service dogs
A litter of eight-week-old puppies have begun the first leg of training in Cambridge to become service dogs.
Five labrador-retriever mixes started the early stages of their behaviour assessment training Wednesday.
The goal is to make them full-fledged service dogs in less than two years.
“[We] start their training at just three-days old, introducing them to very mild stressors,” explained Emma Bluhm with National Service Dogs.
Each puppy is introduced to an early taste of real-life scenarios such as vacuum cleaners, fans and other objects – before being assessed.
“Do they get frightened and if they do, do they recover? How quickly? We want to see how confident they were,” said Danielle Forbes, executive director of National Service Dogs.
How the puppies do during training sets the foundation for how they’ll be raised over the next couple of years.
This process continues only after the examiners decide if the puppies have what it takes to be a service dog.
“Where the rubber really hits the road is when they hit 18 months, they come in for advanced training. We [might] make a determination that the dog hasn’t got the confidence to fly on an airplane or travel on public transit,” said Forbes. “We’ll look at that dog’s personality for a skilled companion dog.”
The current litter training in Cambridge seems to be passing initial tests with flying colours.
Examiners say all five pups showed high levels of confidence, which is rare for an entire litter.
With demand currently so high for service dogs, officials say it’s important to filter in as many prospects as possible.
“The need for the dogs far outweighs any program’s capacity to meet that need. We all have wait lists. Newbies coming into our program now are looking at 18 months,” said Forbes.
National Service Dogs admits it’s difficult to address demand due to the time needed to properly train each dog, but the best way to help the organization is to donate money or time.
“The more donations we get as a registered charity, the more we can do and the more people we can service every year,” Forbes added.
In the meantime, the promising pooches in Cambridge are headed to their new foster home for the next 12 months, before transitioning to advanced training.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ont. woman accused of defrauding doulas pleads guilty to some charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives poised to prompt marathon voting session on government spending
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are poised to prompt what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, signalling Thursday afternoon they plan to make good on their threat to delay the government's agenda by forcing votes on more than 100 line items from the latest spending plans.
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker on Thursday, a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
London
-
14-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Fairground Road near Cultus.
-
November marks 'lackluster' month for home sales: LSTAR
It was a slow month for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region, with LSTAR calling the month of November 'lackluster' amid a small decrease in the average home price.
-
Crossing the street a little 'out of reach' in Old East Village
A London woman has generated some buzz on social media after a post on Facebook from an Old East Village neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
'It’s the talk of the town': Here’s what you need to know to enter the EV auto sector
Workforce Windsor-Essex has launched a website specifically designed to outline skills required to get into the industry.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital makes masks mandatory for visiting patients
Windsor Regional Hospital is stepping up its mask policy heading into the peak of the respiratory illness season.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after fatal west end crash
Windsor police are investigating a serious collision in the west end.
Barrie
-
3 suspects wanted after home invasion in Barrie neighbourhood
Police hope to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in at a house in Barrie.
-
Missing man found dead: OPP
Provincial police say a man reported missing was found dead after a massive search in Meaford.
-
OPP bust jail guard in Penetanguishene for bringing contraband into correctional centre
A guard at the superjail in Penetanguishene faces several charges for allegedly bringing contraband items into the correctional facility.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
Ottawa
-
Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa issues $400,000 in fines for violating winter weather parking ban during first storm of the season
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the first significant snowstorm of the season.
-
Shooting at Hull home had the wrong target, Gatineau police say
No one was hurt when several shots were fired at a home on rue Saint-Hyacinthe at approximately 12 a.m. on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
-
New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring
A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
-
A majority of Quebec civil servants are unaware of the whistleblowing law: ombudsperson
More than six years after it came into force, the majority of government employees are not familiar with the whistleblower legislation, according to the latest special report by the Québec Ombudsperson, tabled on Thursday.
-
Manon Jeannotte from First Nation in Gaspé appointed Quebec lieutenant-governor
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has appointed Manon Jeannotte as the new lieutenant-governor of Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
-
Despite uncertainty, Moncton prepares to light its Menorah Thursday night
The annual Menorah lighting will take place at Moncton’s City Hall Thursday night at 5:45 and organizers are expecting a large crowd following this weeks support.
Winnipeg
-
Slew of heat records broken in Manitoba
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
Cindy Woodhouse is the new AFN national chief after David Pratt concedes
Cindy Woodhouse became the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations on Thursday, when she pleaded with Canadians to support the people she represents -- and warned them to pay attention.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Aren't cooperating': Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town
Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.
-
11,000-year-old bison skeleton moved to Blackfoot Crossing
The partial skeleton of an 11,000-year-old bison were returned from the Badlands Historical Museum in Drumheller to be displayed at the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid against man who knew victim of fatal hit-and-run
A fatal hit-and-run in west Edmonton is being investigated by homicide detectives.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man charged in 2022 Edmonton shootout arrested with $25K of cocaine: police
Police have charged a man they allege pulled the trigger in "an early morning shootout" in southwest Edmonton last year.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
-
Surrey property assessments reduced by more than $1.3M on appeal because of creek
A Surrey landowner has had the assessed value of two properties in the city's north reduced significantly after the assessor neglected to factor in the cost of building a bridge over a creek that runs across the fronts of the lots.
-
B.C. landlord ordered to pay $5,400 for tenant's spitting, garbage-tossing, vandalism
A B.C. landlord has been ordered to pay $5,400 in strata fines racked up by a former tenant who was accused of breaching the building's bylaws 75 times.