Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
The goal is review procedures and infrastructure in hopes of preventing it from ever happening again.
Crews constructed a flood wall on Wednesday morning, giving staff a chance to take inventory, help new hires and to review preparations for an emergency.
“This is the type of exercise that just shows our staff how exactly the wall is assembled, the steps necessary and… to make sure things fit properly,” said Nathan Herrington, supervisor of roads for the City of Cambridge.
Metal beams were placed along either side of the Main Street Bridge, while officials checked different parts of the structure.
Crews practice flood wall training in Cambridge. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Herrington said they could get the walls up fast in a real emergency.
“We are [at] about 45 minutes to an hour, once our materials are on site,” he explained. “In terms of getting those materials here, coordinating with a towing company to float the sea cans here and all of our supplies, it could be a three to four hour event.”
Plastic would also be used to seal the wall and gravel would be placed down to secure it in place.
The plan was created after the streets of downtown Galt flooded in 1974 and the city periodically practices putting the flood wall up.
Main St. Bridge during the 1974 Galt flood. (Source: City of Cambridge)
While there is no imminent threat of a flood, recently there were changes to some of the retaining walls, making it the perfect time for a refresher.
“We just give it a good look, make sure things are measuring up the way they need to,” Herrington said.
The temporary flood wall was removed around noon Wednesday and the bridge reopened to traffic.
Remembering the 1974 flood
One man, who lived on Beverly Street in 1974, recalled how challenging the floodwaters were for many residents in the area.
“A boat rescued people on Water Street and hit a car,” Alistair McIlwraith told CTV News. “Apparently that car, I found out the other day, that car [had been] told: ‘You don't go down there, the street is flooded.’ They went down there, the street flooded, the boat just about tipped over, because it ran into the roof of the car.”
A man helps people at Main & Water Sts. during the 1974 Galt flood. (Source: City of Cambridge)
McIlwraith remembered seeing water pumped out of the Turnbull Mill and water flowing out of downtown homes. That weekend he had planned to go away but was left stranded, because he couldn’t pickup his paycheque from the bank.
“My branch was just on the other side of the bridge, there on the corner. And so I stood there looking at it, thinking: ‘Well, we're not going away this weekend.’”
Men attempt to rescue a bicyclist during the 1974 Galt flood. (Source: City of Cambridge)
According to Herrington, the water wasn’t monitored closely in 1974. Since then, there have been improvements in technology and safety materials.
“We’re ahead of the curve in terms of what flood protection is with a lot of municipalities,” he said. “This is a great design. It's well put together. With the right plastic applied and the right weight on the outside of the wall, we see this as great security in the event of an emergency.”
A helicopter, with former Ontario Premier William G. Davis on board, attempts to land in Market Square during the 1974 Galt flood. (Source: City of Cambridge)
According to the City of Cambridge, the last time the flood wall was used during an emergency was in Feb. 2018 during an ice jam at the Concession St. Bridge.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals devote $28M to beef up fight against stolen car exports on eve of summit
The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles. The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.
Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
Prince William thanks public for messages to King Charles and Kate, says they mean 'a great deal'
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
Windsor
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
Tennis players will 'love' this: Year-round tennis courts coming to Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent is one of six municipalities across Canada receiving $200,000 from Tennis Canada to help build four new year-round tennis courts inside a new tennis dome coming soon to Chatham as part of the Bear Line Park Project.
Barrie
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Alliston man as homicide investigation continues
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday for William Schernhammer on what would have been his 25th birthday.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge rules in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
Ottawa
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Toronto
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Raccoons were behind more than a dozen of Toronto's power outages last year
The raccoon behind a widespread power outage in downtown Toronto last week wasn’t the first of its kind to plunge residents into darkness.
-
'Racist, irresponsible and unethical': Pickering mayor slams councillor over Black History Month comments
Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe is slamming an op-ed written by a local city councillor on Black History Month as “racist, irresponsible and unethical,” and is calling on her to retract the comments.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says
A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg releases 2024 budget, with some price hikes to services
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
-
'It’s night and day': Balmoral Hotel gets makeover for medical patients
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Edmonton
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Murder charge laid in fatal stabbing earlier this week
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.
-
'Worried for the safety of youth': Teens stage walkout over Alberta gender policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
Vancouver
-
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
-
B.C. to remove nicotine pouches from convenience stores
Nicotine pouches will be moving from convenience store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter in B.C., Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a "place of public worship."