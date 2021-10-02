Cambridge MPP calling on province to allow unvaccinated parents inside sport facilities

Cambridge -

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios is calling on the PC government to scrap its policy to require proof of vaccination for families to watch youth sporting events. She made the announcement Saturday morning.

“Children as young as five [years old] should not be allowed into sports facilities alone,” Karahalios said. “Using a health and safety lens this is not the wisest decision, it doesn’t make sense and it’s not fair for a lot of the parents.”

The current mandate denies parents from accessing facilities to watch their children play sports, based on whether they want to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The province doesn’t require those between the ages of 12 and 18 to show proof of vaccination before entering arenas. Karahalios said parents and guardians should be included in that exemption, and it’s not just unvaccinated parents who are voicing their concern.

“We’re hearing from parents who are not wishing to disclose their vaccination status at all, we are hearing from those who have admitted to not being vaccinated and we are hearing from those who have been vaccinated,” Karahalios said.

The MPP added that keeping parents from accompanying their children is a health and safety issue and should be recognized by the provincial as an exception to the current framework.