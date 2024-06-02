KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge motorcyclist killed in eastern Ontario crash

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    A Cambridge motorcyclist has died after a crash in eastern Ontario.

    Killaloe OPP were called to a single-vehicle collision in the Township of Brudenell Lyndoch and Raglan around noon on May 25.

    Investigators said the rider of a motorcycle lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

    The 65-year-old rider from Cambridge died at the crash site.

    A post-mortem has been ordered as police continue to investigate.

