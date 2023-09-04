Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington County

The driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.

An OPP officer on regular patrol came across the collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16 just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the crash involved two people on a motorcycle and an SUV.

The 67-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge was pronounced dead in hospital, while his passenger suffered minor injuries.

The intersection has been closed for an investigation.

There is no word yet on any charges.