Cambridge Mosque holds Remembrance Day ceremony

The commemoration of Remembrance Day continued Saturday afternoon with a special ceremony at a Cambridge mosque.

It was a day to honour Canadian and Muslim soldiers all over the world.

“Muslims for Remembrance started about 12 years ago in Canada by our organization, which is the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at,” said event organizer Nabeel Rana. “This is the first time we have brought it to the Region of Waterloo.”

The day was to honour all Muslims who took part in various wars, who belong to different nationalities, ethnic backgrounds and groups.

“We need to pass the torch to our next generations. It is crucial that we teach our kids to remember those who laid [down] their lives,” said Rana. “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at lays great emphasis on sacrifice and the sacrifice of life is the ultimate sacrifice that people have given.”

The day was not about religion, but rather about the love of a homeland and patriotism.

“Today we're standing as Muslim-Canadians,” said Imam Fatir Ahmad. “Who are remembering those soldiers that have given us our religious freedom. The Holy Prophet Mohammed, may peace and blessings of God be upon him, said that if one is not thankful to people, he can never be thankful to God. And he said that love of homeland is part of your faith.”