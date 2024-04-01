Cambridge man arrested and charged after break-in at business in Hespeler
Regional police have laid charges following a commercial break-and-enter in Cambridge.
At around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a break-in at a business in the area of Queen Street West and Shepherd Avenue.
Officers determined that earlier that afternoon, a man broke into the business by smashing a rear glass door and stole cash and property.
At around 9:30 p.m., officers located and arrested a 29-year-old Cambridge man.
He has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen goods under $5,000.
