WATERLOO -- The #OrderFromHome program has been launched by the City of Cambridge in an effort to support local businesses and restaurants.

Some of the features launched earlier this week include a resource page and crowd-sourcing map that list businesses offering physical distancing products.

The Dine From Home map is sourced by members of the community to put focus on restaurants offering takeout, delivery, and curbside services.

“While the pandemic is having a significant impact on the restaurant and retail industry, many businesses in Cambridge have been quick to innovate and to offer take-out and delivery options,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a news release. “We want to help get the word out.”

Businesses interested in being included in the list and map can email invest@cambridge.ca.