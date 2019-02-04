

CTV Kitchener





Police now believe that the shooting of Kurt McKechnie was a targeted incident.

McKechnie, 56 of Cambridge, was killed on Jan. 31 at a residence on Southwood Drive in Cambridge.

He was taken to hospital seriously injured by gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Four people were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Police say they believe the victim and suspects were known to one another.

The killing is still under investigation. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact them.