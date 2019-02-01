

CTV Kitchener





New details have been released for Waterloo Region’s first homicide case of the year.

Waterloo Regional Police have now identified the victim as 56-year-old Kurt McKenchie of Cambridge.

Police say a post-mortem examination has determined that McKenchnie died from gunshot wounds.

Thursday morning around 6:25 a.m. police responded to a residence on Southwood Drive in Cambridge.

They found an injured man who had serious injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say they were reviewing surveillance video of the area and video showed several individuals in the area around the time gunshots were heard.

WRPS continue to investigate and are looking to speak to several individuals who were seen in the area at the time.