A homicide investigation is underway in Cambridge.

It happened on Southwood Drive on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a residence at about 6:25 a.m. and found a male with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

No identifying information about the victim about the victim was provided.

The forensic unit was on-scene into the late morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More information to come.