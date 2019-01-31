Featured
Homicide investigation underway in Cambridge
Police are investigating a homicide on Southwood Drive in Cambridge. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:40AM EST
A homicide investigation is underway in Cambridge.
It happened on Southwood Drive on Thursday morning.
Police responded to a residence at about 6:25 a.m. and found a male with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.
No identifying information about the victim about the victim was provided.
The forensic unit was on-scene into the late morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More information to come.