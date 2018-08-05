

CTV Kitchener





The Mill Race Festival of Traditional Folk Music saw performers from around the globe take the stage.

The three-day event began on August 3 in downtown Cambridge, and runs until August 5 at 10:00 p.m.

Traditional forms of folk music rung out from banjos, fiddles, bagpipes, guitars and more.

Foods, refreshments, arts and crafts were all on display for the event.

High temperatures weren’t enough to deter a devoted audience from attending.

This year was the 26th annual installment of the festival.