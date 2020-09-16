KITCHENER -- The Cambridge Farmers' Market has launched a new online store that allows customers to pre-order from local vendors.

The city said the new online ordering system will allow people to get their items in a safe and efficient way that will minimize contact and line ups.

“Some of our vendors had been offering online sales on an individual basis during the pandemic, but this platform will allow us to group multiple vendors together in one convenient place,” market manager Alix Aitken said in a news release. “It will be exciting to watch the shop grow as vendors continue to join and add their products. This pre-order system will hopefully help support our vendors and expedite shopping times at the market. ”

Customers can scroll through all products or search for specific vendors or items, the city said. The store will open on Mondays at 8 a.m. and close Thursdays at midnight. Items will be available for pickup that same week.

The city said vendors can control if and when products are available in the online shop. Anyone looking for a special request should contact the vendors directly.

Anyone picking up an online order needs to follow pandemic protocols, including coming into the market through a designated entrance and following directional arrows.

The online store is available here.