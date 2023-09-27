Cambridge encampment being cleared

Police and bylaw officers are at a homeless encampment in Cambridge’s Soper Park as people living there pack up their things.

Residents of that encampment told CTV News they received notices of trespassing from the City of Cambridge on Friday.

The notices said if people didn’t leave by Wednesday, they could face charges or fines for trespassing.

The land belongs to both to the city and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited.

Heavy equipment was brought in Wednesday morning but has since been taken away.

According to outreach workers and advocates at the scene, encampment residents are being given until midnight Wednesday to clear out their belongings.

They say police will then return around 8 a.m. Thursday, at which point anyone remaining could face legal action.

In the meantime, U-hauls are being brought in to try and help people move their things.

More to come.